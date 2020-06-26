The 'Divided States' of COVID-19 Response and a New Push to Hold Big Tech Accountable

With COVID-19 cases growing rapidly in California and Florida, Scott and Marisa are joined by WLRN reporter Caitie Switalski to explore how officials in the Golden State and the Sunshine State have responded to the ongoing pandemic, and how prepared the two state's hospitals are for the surge in cases. Then, Nicole Gill, executive director of Accountable Tech, joins to discuss how the new group plans to fight misinformation on social media platforms.