Californians Will Vote on Affirmative Action In November

California voters will decide in November whether the state should restore affirmative action. This after the state Senate voted yesterday to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Dr Fauci Says Coming Weeks Are Critical for California

Perhaps no one has been as vocal during the COVID 19 pandemic than infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. He’s often the bearer of bad, but indispensable news. Here are some highlights from a virtual Sacramento Press Club event yesterday.

Reporter: Sammy Caiola, CapRadio

Berkeley Lab Testing New Saliva-Based COVID Test

California is experiencing a surge in reported cases of COVID-19. Three months into the pandemic tests remain scarce. Early on, at UC Berkeley, Dr. Jennifer Doudna who co-discovered CRISPR gene editing technology, transformed her lab into one focused on COVID testing. Her team has come up with a saliva-based test, they’ve been trying out on campus this week.

Guest: Jennifer Doudna, Professor of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, UC Berkeley