Cartooning-in-Place: Drawing Games to Jump-Start Your Imagination

Having a creative block? Not sure what to draw next?

In this episode of Cartooning-in-Place, KQED’s Mark Fiore shows off his favorite cartooning exercises to get your imagination going. He'll explain how to warm up and then gives us three drawing games we can play at home.

What will you come up with? Remember to share your creations with us at cartoons@kqed.org.

When he's not showing you how to cartoon, Mark creates daily cartoons for KQED called Drawn to the Bay and a weekly political animation.

You can catch more wore video tutorials with Mark here.

Have a request for something you'd like to learn to draw? Send an email to cartoons@kqed.org. And if you want to share a cartoon you've drawn after watching Cartooning-in-Place, send it in! We may feature it in a future episode.