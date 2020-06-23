CA Sees Dramatic Rise In COVID-19 Cases

California has seen 47 thousand new cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks. That's a dramatic uptick, making up about a quarter of all known cases in California. This is just one troubling fact revealed in Governor Gavin Newsom’s press briefing Monday.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

New State Budget Proposal Relies On Federal Aid

At the state capitol, the pandemic has forced lawmakers to rethink a budget that’s being pared back because of the pandemic. The governor and Legislative leaders have struck a deal to close a 54 billion dollar budget deficit caused by the pandemic.

Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

Guards Use Pepper Spray During Protest Inside ICE Detention Center

Immigrants held at Adelanto Detention Center near Riverside report that they were pepper sprayed by guards for protesting a lockdown at the facility. ICE Says the crackdown was necessary.

Reporter: Elly Yu, KPCC

Data Dividend Project Pushes Tech Companies To Pay Users For Data

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is launching an initiative called the Data Dividend Project. It aims to get tech consumers to pay consumers for their data. The program begins as officials get ready to begin enforcing the California Consumer Privacy Act next week.

Guest: Andrew Yang, Data Dividend Project