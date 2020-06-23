Supporters of Sports Gambling Legalization Halt Effort for 2020 Ballot Measure

SCA 6 would have allowed cardrooms to continue offering controversial games, such as a version of blackjack played with a rotating dealer. California Indian tribes have said that the game, known as 21st Century Blackjack, impinges on their exclusive right over casino games.

In return, Dodd and Gray's proposal would have allowed tribes to introduce craps and roulette at their casinos.

Those provisions were not enough to win over many of the state's politically powerful tribal governments, which viewed the cardroom provisions as a direct attack on their sovereign rights.

"While we appreciate that the state was trying to find additional revenues during this time, this bill was simply bad policy," said James Siva, chairman of the California Nations Indian Gaming Association, in a statement. "It unjustly rewards the commercial, for-profit gaming industry for their practice of conducting Nevada-style games in flagrant violation of California law. This bill would have also threatened brick-and-mortar establishments by legalizing online gaming, which would reward out-of-state commercial business entities and raise regulatory challenges.”

In a Thursday letter to Dodd and Gray, dozens of tribal leaders said the proposal was another "broken promise" to California Indian tribes, a year after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a formal apology for the state's history of violence against Native Americans.

"As written, and as amended, SCA-6 would repeal constitutional rights Californians granted as a measure of recompense, however inadequate, for the State’s mistreatment of Native people," the tribal leaders wrote.

There are 63 tribal casinos in California generating some $8 billion in net revenue each year.

Dodd said the complexity of their proposal, along with the fast-approaching June 25th deadline to place measures on the November ballot, made it difficult to reach a compromise — some senators were hesitant to back a controversial bill that may not have made it through the Assembly by Thursday.

"If we’d come out without the card room thing in there, yes, it would have been easier. Two, had we come out earlier ... I think it would have been easier," Dodd said. "I think the COVID-19 situation really ended up being the third factor that made this very, very difficult. It’s pretty hard to [negotiate] on phone calls, even on Zoom calls. With face-to-face meetings, in a different environment without COVID-19, I really think this could have been different.”