5 Governors, 1 Message: "Wear a Mask"

"It's about getting Californians back to work," Wilson chimes in.
"And small businesses open safely," Newsom follows up.
The campaign comes days after the California Department of Public Health issued updated guidance requiring Californians to wear face coverings in most settings outside the home. Epidemiologists believe masks, which are intended to protect others from getting infected more than protecting the person wearing the mask, can greatly reduce spread of the disease.
But increasingly whether or not to wear a mask has gotten caught up in the nation's political and culture wars, with President Donald Trump refusing to wear a mask in public and his campaign not requiring them of attendees at his recent political rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The PSA with three Democrats and two Republicans is intended to break through the politics with a united, bipartisan message.
"This isn't over," Gov. Wilson says in the ad.
"So do your part," urges Schwarzenegger.
"Don't let COVID win, wear a mask," says Newsom on the video.
In a written statement, Newsom, who has gradually allowed counties to reopen their economies said, "Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered—putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease.
"California's strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations," Newsom said in the statement.
As of yesterday, there were nearly 174,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state, with about 5,500 dead.