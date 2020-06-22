5 Governors, 1 Message: "Wear a Mask"

Gavin Newsom, Jerry Brown, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gray Davis and Pete Wilson may not all agree on much but they're teaming up in a new public service campaign with a single message: "Wear a Mask."

The five governors all appear in a clever and playful 56-second PSA, produced by the advertising firm ATTN in collaboration with the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom, is intended to encourage Californians to wear a face covering to fight the Coronavirus.

"Look, nobody wants to wear one these things," says Brown in a somewhat muffled voice from behind a blue mask.

"This is not about being weak," Schwarzenegger says, holding up a mask.

Davis adds, "It's about fighting the disease and keeping our families and ourselves safe."