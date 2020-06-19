Celebrating the Past, Marching in the Present

Annual Bay Area Juneteenth celebrations are very different this year, with thousands marching in the streets to fight for racial justice.

The commemoration of the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Texas finally learned they were free has taken a very current turn as protests against racism spread across the globe.

Yes, it's still a celebration of past liberation – but the fight against white supremacy is very much focused on the present.

Or, as civil rights icon Angela Davis said much more eloquently at the Port of Oakland on Friday, “thank you for shutting down the ports today, on Juneteenth ... the day when we renew our commitment to the struggle for freedom.”