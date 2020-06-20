DACA Ruling, Janet Napolitano, Political Roundup

Supreme Court Decision Saves DACA for Now

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration cannot immediately end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Since its inception eight years ago this week, the Obama-era program has allowed roughly 700,000 young, undocumented immigrants, who were brought to the U.S. by their parents, to live and work without fear of deportation. The so-called Dreamers must pass background checks and renew their status every two years to continue participating in the program, which does not grant a permanent path to citizenship. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the court’s four liberal justices in the 5-4 decision. President Trump tweeted Friday that his administration will once again try to dismantle DACA by submitting “enhanced papers” after the high court ruled the administration had not provided proper justification for ending the program.

Guest:

Deep Gulasekaram, professor, Santa Clara University School of Law

University of California President Janet Napolitano

For seven years, Janet Napolitano has served as the president of the University of California system, which serves more than 285,000 students across 10 campuses. In August, she is stepping down from her post to join the faculty at the Goldman School of Public Policy at UC Berkeley. She has also served as governor of Arizona and as Department of Homeland Security secretary under President Barack Obama. During her tenure in the Obama administration, she helped create and enforce the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has granted temporary relief from deportation for roughly 700,000 young, undocumented immigrants who were brought the U.S. by their parents.

Guest:

Janet Napolitano, president, University of California

Political Roundup From Sacramento to Capitol Hill

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate held a hearing to discuss police reform amid widespread protests and a national reckoning over police brutality and racial inequities in America. California Sen. Kamala Harris has been outspoken in promoting a package of legislative reforms being championed by Democrats on Capitol Hill, including a ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants. Also this week, the GOP unveiled a competing police reform proposal that seeks to disincentivize, but not ban, chokeholds and would require police departments to report the use of deadly force by officers. Meanwhile, in California, lawmakers in Sacramento passed a budget on Monday as they were constitutionally required to do. But the passage sets the stage for negotiations between legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom on how to close a $54 billion budget deficit without steep cuts to health care, education and other public services.