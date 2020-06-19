Oakland Community Responds to Effigy Found at Lake Merritt

Under California state law, it is a misdemeanor to hang a noose, "knowing it to be a symbol representing a threat to life," according to the California Penal Code.

The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.” If this act is determined to be a hate crime, the perpetrator could face imprisonment or jail time, and a monetary fine.

Symbolically, Lake Merritt is a special place for many Oakland residents, and is the location of several community events.

“The lake is like the community — everyone comes here. It’s the heart of Oakland,” said Topher Francia.

But it’s not without controversy. In 2018, the lake was the backdrop of a viral video that showed a white woman calling the police on two Black men barbecuing. The term “BBQ Becky” was coined, and used to refer to this incident, as a concerning trend.

Francia was sitting with Gabriel Alcaraz, who said that nooses have also been found on the campus of Mills College in Oakland. Alcaraz, who has studied ethnic studies and art, said the noose is "meant to terrorize and recall people being publicly murdered.”

While some in the community were surprised by the effigy, others saw it as a tool of opportunists, attempting to spark fear. Like retiree Floyd Johnson, who said he was shocked but also wondered if someone was trying to instigate something.

“I thought we’d come a whole lot farther than that,” Johnson said. “I would suggest people focus on themselves, forget about that and continue to love people.”

Esteban Samayoa, an Oakland-based artist, said he was surprised by the incident. He sat by the lake with his dog and friend Tiernan Nguyen.

Nguyen said incidents like these have made his friends nervous, but acknowledged that “this isn’t new at all, it’s been happening.”

John Johnson found out about the incident when a white woman came by to ask if a nearby tree was where the effigy was found. After his conversation with the woman, he looked it up on social media. But said, as a Black man, he wasn’t surprised.

“I’m kind of happy the ugliness appeared as it did. I think it will make us come together even more. The more the hate rears its ugly head … then we’ll continue to fight, unify and speak truth to power,” he said. Johnson works with CHOOSE1, a nonprofit dedicated to criminal justice reform.

“I think the moment is static-charged and it’s a good energy. It’s the perfect storm for a righteous conversation for good,” Johnson said. He showed the book he was reading on complex PTSD, and said racism also impacts those who perpetrate it.

Despite the initial shock, Esther Melton voiced the sentiment of many enjoying a sunny afternoon at the lake.

“Everybody enjoys this space. We’re still out here," Melton said. "I still feel like this is our space. We’re still gonna have our joy."