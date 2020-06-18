KQED is a proud member of
'Intentions Do Not Matter, the Harm is Real' Says Schaaf on Ropes Found Hanging From Oakland Trees
Tara Siler
"The incidence of the last few weeks, but frankly the last few centuries, is the backdrop upon which we must make these decisions today. Enough is enough. And again, the intentions do not matter, because the harm is real,” said Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf on Wednesday. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said ropes found hanging from trees at Lake Merritt have been turned over to the FBI to be investigated as a possible hate crime.

Some in the public who saw the ropes said they looked like nooses,  long a racist symbol associated with the lynching of Black people in the United States.

The development comes as federal authorities are investigating the hanging deaths of two Black men in southern California. Those deaths were ruled suicides, but the cases are being reviewed following objections by family members.

“What a privilege for those of us that don’t feel complete fear and terror when we see a rope in a tree," Schaaf said. “That is a privilege that so many of our African American residents do not enjoy.”

Theo Williams, a member of the Oakland Arts Commission, who attended the Mayor's press briefing said "It's devastating." Lake Merritt is supposed to be a safe space for families, he said, "everyone throughout the community is hurt."

One of the images of the ropes obtained by OPD prior to the Department of Public Works being contacted. According to a statement, OPD has collected evidence, ropes and photos and documented all information in a police report. (Courtesy of OPD)

In a statement, the Oakland Police Department said officers found five ropes attached to various trees in the area of Staten and Bellevue Avenue after being alerted by social media postings identifying the ropes as nooses.

OPD said it’s investigating the incident, recognizing “especially at this time, that any ropes on or attached to trees, limbs or other objects can be associated with hate crimes and racial violence.”

The statement also said that several community members reported the ropes were used for exercise, with one person saying he had “intentionally” put the ropes there several months ago for that reason.

NBC Bay Area reported that Victor Sengbe of Oakland said the ropes were not a symbol of hate. Sengbe said they were used to attach a makeshift swing.

"Out of the dozens and hundreds and thousands of people that have walked by, no one has thought that it looked anyway close to a noose," he said.

Schaaf said regardless of the statement, it still needs to be investigated as a hate crime. “The incidence of the last few weeks, but frankly the last few centuries, is the backdrop upon which we must make these decisions today. Enough is enough. And again, the intentions do not matter, because the harm is real.”

Councilwoman Nikki Fortunato Bas who represents part of the Lake Merritt area said with the recent killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, and the alleged hangings of the two Black men in the state “people really want to feel safe in our communities and seeing something that looks like a noose is incredibly disturbing.”

The ropes have since been taken down and OPD said extra patrols have been assigned to Lake Merritt.