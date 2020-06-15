Palmdale Residents Demand Answers After Black Man Found Hanging From Tree

A growing number of residents and officials in Los Angeles County are demanding answers in the death of a black man whose body was discovered hanging from a tree in a park.

Robert Fuller's body was found early Wednesday in Poncitlán Square in Palmdale, a commuter city roughly an hour north of Los Angeles. The 24-year-old's death was deemed a likely suicide based on preliminary findings, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Fuller's family and supporters are pushing back against the department's assessment, saying his death appears to be a lynching.

It came 10 days after another black man was found hanging from a tree about 50 miles away in Victorville.

On Saturday, hundreds gathered in the park where Fuller's body was found demanding an investigation into his death. Throughout the day, protesters marched through the city's major thoroughfares and to the Palmdale's Sheriff Station.