John Pérez on a Historic Week at the Supreme Court and the Push to Bring Back Affirmative Action in California

Governor Gavin Newsom announces a requirement for face-coverings in high-risk settings, as masks become a political flash point in some California counties. Marisa and Scott also discuss the differences in how officials in California and Florida have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, University of California Board of Regents Chair John Pérez, the former Assembly speaker, joins to discuss the Supreme Court's decisions on the DACA program and LGBT workplace discrimination. He also talks about the effort to reverse California's ban on affirmative action and compares the state's current budget crisis to the shortfall during the Great Recession.