‘We Always Had A Bond’: Remembering a Dad Lost to COVID-19

Gomez’s parents split up when she was about 8 years old. Her mom moved with the kids to the Fresno area.

“I feel like that really hurt my dad because he really loves his family,” said Gomez. “He really was a family guy. And to not have his family … it made him get into a worse path in his life. He looked into drugs, and he went in and out of jail for a few years because he just was so lost.”

But Gomez tried to stay in touch with her dad.

“I always tried to stay by his side and make sure that he tried to follow his path and better his life,” she said. “But unfortunately, I spent so many years trying to make that happen, and it just wouldn't.”

Gomez and her dad stopped talking for three years. Then she started hearing from friends and family that he was doing better.

“He had met someone,” said Gomez. “Elba, his wife, really helped him to get on a better path.”

A few years ago, her father's wife Elba Regalado called Gomez. “‘Look, Lucy, your dad really has changed,’” Gomez said Elba told her. “‘Give him another chance, you know, and you'll see, you know, that he is doing a lot better and maybe you guys can bond again.’”

Gomez agreed with Regalado to meet with her dad.

“Me and my husband met with them at a Denny's,” said Gomez. “I saw my dad again, you know, I saw who he's always been — a happy soul, loving towards his family.”