‘We Always Had A Bond’: Remembering a Dad Lost to COVID-19

Gaspar Gomez first came to this country from Mexico City when he was 16 years old. He lived in the San Fernando Valley and worked as a day laborer in construction for most of his life.
On May 3, he died of COVID-19.
He was 51 years old. His daughter, Lucia Gomez, said they've sometimes had a difficult relationship, but they’ve always had a special connection.
Gomez said banda music was a big part of her dad’s life — he loved listening to Chalino Sanchez’s "El Pavido Navido."
“He loved dancing and I did too,” said Gomez. “We would go to this place, it's called La Perla,” which used to be located in north Los Angeles on Vanowen and Sepulveda. “Him and I would just have dinner and have our dance. We’d love to be happy.”