Sheriff's Deputies Shoot and Kill Half Brother of Man Found Hanging in Palmdale

The half brother of Robert Fuller, a Black man found hanging from a tree last week in Southern California, was shot and killed during an interaction with Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, according to a statement from a lawyer for the Fuller family.

The sheriff's department did not identify the man shot Wednesday in Kern County, but the family's attorney, Jamon Hicks, said it was Terron Jammal Boone.

The shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Rosamond, the sheriff's office said in a statement. According to officials, it began as a search for "a kidnap domestic assault suspect" by the department's Major Crimes Bureau.

"The Detectives observed and positively identified a male matching the suspect's description in a vehicle," Deputy James Nagao said in the statement.

"Detectives followed the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop," he added. "The suspect opened the front passenger door of the vehicle and engaged the Deputies by firing multiple rounds at them with a handgun.

"At that time, an Officer involved shooting occurred during which the suspect was struck several times in the upper torso," the report said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the vehicle was also struck by gunfire, according to the report. She was treated at the hospital and released. A 7-year-old girl was in the car but was not injured.

"This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their half brother Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Kern County," Hicks said in a statement. "At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team [don't] have any further comment on this incident."