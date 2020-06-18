Poway Synagogue Sues Shooter and Gun Manufacturer

Victims of last year’s shooting at a synagogue in the San Diego County community of Poway are now suing the alleged shooter and the gun manufacturer that made the semi-automatic weapons used in the attack. Investigators say the attack was motivated by anti-Semitism.

Reporter: Matt Hoffman, KPBS

Judge Rules in Favor of Emergency Relief for Undocumented Students

A federal judge in San Francisco has ruled that the Trump Administration cannot withhold pandemic-related emergency grants from undocumented college students in California.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

Election Officials in Conservative Counties Weigh in On Mail-In Ballots

This November election every voter in the state will have the option of voting by mail. It’s generally a pretty popular idea in Blue State California, but some Republicans aren’t happy with it. They argue voting by mail could create opportunities for election fraud.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED