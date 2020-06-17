What's Behind a COVID-19 Spike in Imperial County

Kruger says she will now only make plans for services by phone or email. And she says funerals are restricted to ten people at a time inside the chapel.

“What people have been doing is they'll come in for a few minutes, and then they'll leave, and another set will come in,” Kruger said.

The ability for larger numbers of people to take turns paying their last respects means a lot to the families, she said, but it can increase the risk of infection because the funeral-goers typically will congregate in the parking lot.

“We've asked them to stay in their cars until it's time for them to come in, but they don't follow that,” said Kruger.

Large family gatherings are also a problem in other settings, according to Edward, the hospital director, who said coronavirus cases spiked about a week after two recent holidays.

“There were a lot of parties around Mother's Day. There's a lot of get-togethers on Memorial Day,” Edward said. “[And] I still see people out in the community that are not wearing their masks.”

Public health officials have warned residents against congregating, and they are issuing guidelines in English and Spanish urging people to wear masks and keep a safe distance from one another.

Baja officials are also urging residents to wipe their hands, disinfect, and always wear masks in public.

The Baja California government website reported 3,826 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexicali, as of Tuesday. That’s fewer than the number of cases in Imperial County. However, Mexicali had 664 reported deaths from COVID-19, and health services there have been strained.

Imperial County Wants More Control Over Safe Reopening

Imperial is one of six counties in California that had not yet received state approval for advanced stage 2 reopening. It’s one of 11 counties on a state monitoring list for “targeted engagement” from the California Department of Public Health.

“Imperial County is experiencing elevated disease transmission,” according to the department’s website. “Drivers of this include U.S. citizens coming across the Mexican border seeking healthcare and continued need for staffing solutions at hospitals.”

Despite the high caseload, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors wrote to Gov. Gavin Newsom June 3 requesting that the state give the county’s health officer discretion over how and when to reopen parts of the economy.

Imperial County has a high rate of poverty and unemployment. According to 2018 U.S. Census data, 21% of county residents lived in poverty compared with 13 % statewide average, and the median household income was $46,000 compared to the state median of $71,000.