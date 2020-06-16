California's AG Wants to Make Sure Bad Cops Don't Get Rehired

Americans are engaging in a debate about how to reform police departments so officers don’t engage in discriminatory practices, and don’t kill people like George Floyd. Some analysts say one problem isn’t just a few rotten apples, it’s that when officers get fired for misconduct, they easily get hired elsewhere. California’s Attorney General wants to pass new laws that ensure that bad cops don’t get to stay on the job anywhere.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED Politics

Study: Prosecutors Strike Black and Latino People from Juries

A new study from UC Berkeley finds that California prosecutors disproportionately strike people of color, especially African-Americans, from serving on juries. We asked the person who spearheaded the study to break down the report’s findings and their implications for the justice system.

Guest: Law Professor Elisabeth Semel, UC Berkeley Death Penalty Clinic