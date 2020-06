Protests Erupt in Palmdale and Victorville Over Two Black Men Found Hanging

Amid the ongoing protests for racial justice, two Black men have been found dead, hanging from trees in desert cities outside of Los Angeles.

Reporter: Cerise Castle, KCRW

Imperial Co. Has Highest COVID-19 Infection Rate in Calif.

So far, more than 4-thousand people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Imperial County and 43 people have died from the virus there.

Reporter: Julie Small, KQED