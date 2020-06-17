The Book Club Expanding the Latinx Literary Book Cannon — One Conversation at a Time

“So many people reached out to me and we're like, ‘Hey, I haven't read a book in years. I haven’t read a full book cover to cover since high school. Thank you for having the book club because it's making me feel like this is something I can access,’” Reyes recalled.

Part of the draw is Yosimar’s infectious and honest personality that invites folks to show up as their authentic selves, regardless if they’ve stayed on top of the reading. “You might not have read the book, but there’s cultural wealth and lived experiences that you can articulate and show up for the book,” said Reyes.

Keeping Community Connected During COVID-19

When the pandemic hit in March, Yosimar had to recalibrate his book club. But having already cultivated a strong social media presence, it was a natural switch for Reyes to take the club virtual.

Since April, he’s been hosting weekly conversations with Latinx authors on Instagram Live. He typically asks guests about their upbringing, their creative process, journey to success and what it's like navigating the white-dominated publishing industry.

“I wanted to demystify the writer. A lot of times we like to think of writers as these oracle beings or these all knowing people. But for me, it was like, I know these people, these people are nerds,” Reyes said. These raw conversations push back on the industry’s elitism and gatekeeping by encouraging more Latinx to see the value of writing their stories.