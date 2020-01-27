What 'American Dirt' Gets Wrong

Many Latinx writers, including here in the Bay Area, have expressed frustration with American Dirt, a new book by Jeanine Cummins that has been called the next great American novel. Oprah even selected it for her book club.

But it's also been criticized for an inaccurate, stereotypical depiction of migrants who are trying to cross the US-Mexico border. And all the hype surrounding the novel's release - including a seven-figure advance for Cummins - has raised questions about which stories about migrants get attention, and which ones don't.

Guests: Ingrid Rojas Contreras, author of Fruit of the Drunken Tree, and Oscar Villalon, managing editor of the journal Zyzzyva

Oscar Villalon's Recommendations:

"The Devil's Highway: A True Story" by Luis Alberto Urrea

"The Beast: Riding the Rails and Dodging Narcos on the Migrant Trail" by Oscar Martinez

"The Distance Between Us: A Memoir" by Reyna Grande

"The Faraway Brothers: Two Young Migrants and the Making of an American Life" by Lauren Markham's

"By the Lake of Sleeping Children: The Secret Life of the Mexican Border" by Luis Alberto Urrea

"The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez: A Border Story" by Aaron Bobrow-Strain