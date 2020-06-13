'Black Lives Matter' Painted Tall on San Francisco Streets

On Friday, June 12, San Francisco joined Oakland, Sacramento, Seattle and Washington, D.C., in getting its own Black Lives Matter street mural.
The words "Black Lives Matter", painted in bright yellow block lettering, now stretch out over three city blocks in S.F. on Fulton Street, between Webster and Octavia. Organizers from the African American Arts & Culture Complex, a community-based arts and cultural nonprofit, spearheaded the painting after the second week of national protests following the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.