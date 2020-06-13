'Black Lives Matter' Painted Tall on San Francisco Streets

"Having public displays of affirmation and agreement with a message like Black Lives [Matter], for black people, is a big part I think of our overall societal growth," said English of the painting's visibility.

One of the minds behind the street painting who was present to see it completed was Tyra Fennell of Imprint City, an organization that creates "art activations" in San Francisco. Fennell and her fellow organizers "felt it would be a shame if San Francisco — which is usually the epicenter, or at least the jumping-off point, for many radical acts — did not participate in a show of solidarity," she said.

"Once the protests subside and people kind of go back to their regular lives, we want this to be a constant reminder to the city and its residents that Black lives still matter," Fennell said. "And we want to make sure that's reflected in future reforms, and legislation and things of that nature — and who, also, we elect into office. We want to make sure this message is kept at the forefront."