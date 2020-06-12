Los Angeles County Reopens Gyms, Museums, Pools, And More

Today is a big day for LA county. It's set to start letting a lot of places reopen for the first time since coronavirus closure orders were issued in March. Museums, g yms, zoos and and public pools are now allowed to do business again, and the county is allowing film and television production to restart.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, KQED

Sacramento School Officials Seek Out Hard-To-Reach Students

This summer, educators are taking stock of just how dramatically COVID-19 has changed how kids learn. More than 1600 students in Sacramento lost touch with their public schools when the city district closed classrooms in March. Officials have had to find ways to reconnect with kids who are the hardest to reach.

Reporter: Pauline Bartolone, CapRadio

What Will Schools Look Like When They Reopen This Fall?

Superintendents around the state are grappling with how to reopen schools safely. They’re figuring out how to keep kids learning, while getting a crash course in logistics.

Guest: Robert Nelson, Superintendent, Fresno Unified School District

Janet Napolitano is nearing the end of the tenure as the President of the University of California. She sat down with us this week and spoke about the decision to suspend standardized tests in admissions, the ongoing pay dispute with UC grad students, and the future of Dreamers whose immigration status is now in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Guest: UC President Janet Napolitano

UCLA Grad Speaks About Graduation And Uncertainty

seniors at UCLA are graduating today. The university’s 100th graduating class will don their caps and gowns virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon-to-be-graduate Noor Bouzidi recorded some reflections.