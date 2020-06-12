Ron Davis, former Director of the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services under President Obama, talks with Scott and Marisa about reimagining public safety after the killing of George Floyd. He also discusses his current advising of the Newsom administration and reflects on following his father's footsteps into law enforcement and his years with the Oakland and East Palo Alto police departments.
Political Breakdown
Ron Davis on Reimagining Public Safety After a Career in Law Enforcement
28 min
Director Ronald Davis, DOJ Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, shares findings and recommendations for the SFPD during a 2016 press conference.
