Oakland Muralists Honor Victims of Police Violence – Even as Police Take Their Paint

"They were acting like rioters," he said. "They were the looters that night. Not us."

The Oakland Police Department did not respond to KQED’s requests for comment, though the city's cultural affairs department said there had been some confusion around permitting, which was resolved by the next day.

Despite the setback, Ehieze said he was thrilled to see so many fellow artists show up for the cause armed with brushes and paint.

"We called in everybody," he said, listing the names of many different local crews who contributed to the work, including his own cohort, Splash Gang Original.

Local restaurants handed out free food and Ehieze’s cousin’s band, Pocket Still Matters, helped to create the party vibe.

"We felt like it was family," Ehieze said. "Because everybody that came out, came out for the same purpose."

Ehieze has been creating art in Oakland for about 10 years, so he’s well known around town. At Dope Era, an apparel store on Broadway, he stopped in to say hello to rapper and store owner, Mistah F.A.B.

"Man, I'm really proud of you and everything that you're doing, brother. You’re artists bringing the world together, man," Mistah F.A.B. told Ehieze. "To see some authentic art being recognized in the times that we're living in, that's amazing."

Ehieze is 35 and grew up in Oakland. He goes by the moniker Jamaica the Artist, even though he has Nigerian roots.

"People thought my last name was Jamaican because I had long dreadlocks," he said. (The artist wears his hair cropped short these days.)

He got his start making commemorative T-shirts for people in his community who’d lost loved ones on the streets of Oakland to violence. When Ehieze emerged from serving a three year prison sentence on charges related to a robbery and kidnapping, the artist made a commemorative artwork for Oscar Grant's mother. Ehieze said Grant, who was fatally shot by a white police officer at Fruitvale BART station in 2009, was a close childhood friend.

"I felt like I was able to give my talents to the individuals who some people may have forgotten about, or not even had a chance to recognize," he said.

Thanks to the new murals adorning the streets of Oakland and other cities around the world, the faces of at least some of the victims will now be hard to forget.

Walking around the neighborhood, Ehieze pointed out his favorite among the many portraits of George Floyd.