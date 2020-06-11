Janet Napolitano Fights To Protect DACA

The Supreme Court will soon make a decision on whether so-called "Dreamers" can stay in the U.S. under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Janet Napolitano created DACA as Homeland Security Secretary under President Obama. And in her current role as President of the University of California, has taken the lead in the fight over whether DACA is legal.

Guest: Janet Napolitano, University Of California President

28,000 Californians Face Deportation If Temporary Protected Status Ends.

An estimated 28,000 essential workers in California could be at risk of deportation if the courts allow President Donald Trump to end humanitarian protections called Temporary Protected Status, or TPS. We bring you the story of one Bay Area man who’s afraid his future in the U.S. could come to an abrupt end at any moment.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED