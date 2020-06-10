SF District Attorney Expands Services to Aid Victims of Police Violence

Victims and witnesses of police violence will be eligible for funeral expenses, help with medical bills, counseling and other services under a policy San Francisco's top prosecutor announced Tuesday.

The policy change by District Attorney Chesa Boudin comes as the nation reels from the deaths of George Floyd and other African American and Latino people at the hands of police, including two recent fatal shootings in the Bay Area.

Boudin's office and supporters said the policy may be the first in the country.

Boudin, a former deputy public defender who won office last year as part of a national wave of progressive-minded prosecutors, said it is essential that victims of police violence receive the help that any other crime victim would receive.

"The bottom line is that people should not have to rely on a GoFundMe page to pay for a funeral of their son or daughter when they've been killed by law enforcement," Boudin said.

"We need to recognize that in instances where law enforcement uses force that’s excessive, or when law enforcement kills unnecessarily, there are often reports written suggesting the victim was the perpetrator. That history needs to change."