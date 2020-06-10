Cartooning-in-Place: Drawing Political Caricatures

In this week's episode of Cartooning-in-Place, KQED's Mark Fiore talks about drawing people for political cartoons.

Watch below as he explains political caricatures and how to draw some prominent politicians we've seen in a lot of recent headlines, like President Donald Trump and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Can you try your hand at conveying different emotions and stories with facial expressions?

When he's not showing you how to cartoon, Mark creates daily cartoons for KQED called Drawn to the Bay and a weekly political animation.