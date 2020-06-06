SF Pledges $1 Million in Grants for Small Child Care Providers

Esperanza Estrada has been operating Estrada's Family Preschool in San Francisco's Excelsior District for nearly 18 years, serving small groups of children from primarily low-income backgrounds.
But since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and businesses like hers were forced to shut down, Estrada said things have been tough.
"It's been really difficult for me to survive because I can't have the kids back or enroll new children because of the order," Estrada, 56, said.
With her business unable to operate due to health concerns, Estrada said she began looking for financial support through grants and loans. But because she operates such a small business, she found that getting the money wasn't exactly a straightforward process.