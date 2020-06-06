SF Pledges $1 Million in Grants for Small Child Care Providers

According to city officials, San Francisco currently has about 600 licensed family child care homes, but only a certain group falls under the necessary criteria to take part in this new program. Those criteria include enrolling low-income children in their programs and receiving a state "star rating" at a level that enables participation in San Francisco's Early Learning Scholarship and Preschool for All programs.

"Those providers are going to be eligible for a grant anywhere from up to from $5,000 to up to $10,000, depending on the size of their their family child care license," said Ingrid Mezquita, director of San Francisco's Office of Early Care and Education.

While her business has been closed, Estrada has been connecting online with the kids in her program, doing story time and teaching three times a week. She says the kids want to come back, and they sometimes walk by her house with their parents to wave to her or say hi, from a safe distance.

While Estrada said she misses the kids, she knows most of them will soon age out of her program and she'll have to find new kids to enroll. These new funds from the city can help keep her business afloat in the meantime, she said.

"We're going to be ready to open doors again for the families and the children, especially with low-income families," Estrada said. "They need to feel secure that the children are going to be OK in places, and that they can go to work and make the city work again."