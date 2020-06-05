Curfews Are Lifted As Protests Continue

Across California cities and counties, that had curfews in place, started lifting them. Authorities felt that was safe to do because of a noticeable cooling of anger on the streets. Protesters marching against police violence and racism increasingly emphasized a message of non-violence and dialogue over confrontation.

Governor Proposes Help For Businesses Damaged During Protests

This week’s protests across California against police brutality have been largely non-violent. But for businesses that did suffer vandalism, break-ins and ransacking Governor Gavin Newsom wants to offer financial help. At a press conference in Stockton yesterday, he said that aid should come in a variety of ways.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

SCOTUS To Decide The Fate Of DACA This Month

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule this month on whether the Trump administration can end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals --or DACA. The program protects nearly 200,000 Californians from deportation and gives them work permits.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Half-A-Dozen County Public Health Leaders Have Resigned Or Retired Since Mid‐April

As California faces its greatest public health crisis in decades, half-a-dozen county public health leaders in the state have resigned or retired since mid‐April. Filling vacant leadership positions can be challenging, especially if counties are competing against each other for talent.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio

COVID-19 Continues To Spread In State Prisons

The California Department of Corrections has released its latest report on COVID-19’s spread within its population of prison inmates. CDCR reports two more inmates have died from what appear to be complications of COVID-19.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, KQED

Reflections From An Activist, Cop, Pastor, And City Council Member

This morning we hear leaders from around the Monterey Bay reflect on the last couple of weeks of unrest in America. A longtime community activist and teacher has seen it all before, politician speaks about police reform, and a pastor urges black folks to vote.

Reporter: Erika Mahoney, KAZU