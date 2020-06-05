Calls Grow for Oakland Police to Halt the Use of Tear Gas

At a press conference Wednesday, Oakland interim Police Chief Susan Manheimer defended the department’s actions, saying that their policy allows the “use of gas or other distractors, such as smoke, when there's an immediate threat of violence to our community or our officers, when there's damage and destruction of property.”

Theft, vandalism and violence have occurred alongside some of the protests around the Bay Area and in Oakland, and Manheimer added that crowd-control tactics are used “judiciously.”

“It is specifically a tool for those violent disruptors who would seek to destroy parts of Oakland and cause fear amongst our community,” she said.

But Lederman said that these tactics put protestors — including the elderly or young children, journalists and bystanders — at risk of injury or even death. Lederman reported that two people, one of them a photographer, were struck with rubber bullets during the protest Monday.

“We've also seen quite a bit of use of the impact munitions, like the large rubber bullets and other munitions that are fired from a gun or launcher," Lederman said. “Those aren’t supposed to be fired into the crowds either because of the serious risk of hitting an innocent person. And they're supposed to only be aimed at safe or target areas.”

Oakland’s crowd-control policy requires the department to use minimal physical force when controlling an assembly — whether lawful or unlawful.

During Occupy protests in 2014, Oakland police shot a non-lethal projectile that struck an Iraq war veteran in the head, causing permanent brain damage. The city settled that case for $4.5 million.