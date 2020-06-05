In Santa Rosa, a Week of Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets and Over 150 Arrests

Police fired rubber bullets, shot tear gas and arrested more than 150 people in Santa Rosa over five days and nights of protests starting Saturday, May 30, with demonstrators galvanized around the city’s own history with police shootings.

On Tuesday night, Santa Rosa police arrested 110 individuals, including 90 adults and 20 minors, for reasons including unlawful assembly and violation of curfew.

Hundreds had attended a peaceful vigil earlier in the evening in memory of Andy Lopez, a 13-year-old boy who was killed after being shot seven times by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy in 2013.

The vigil, organized by Police Brutality Coalition Sonoma County, was held in the largely Latino neighborhood of Roseland on what would have been Lopez's 20th birthday.