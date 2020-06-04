Governor Issues Pandemic Voting Guidelines

California counties must hold three days of in-person early voting before the November election. It’s one of several guidelines set out in an executive order issued Wednesday by Governor Gavin Newsom to address concerns of holding an election during a pandemic.

Reporter: Tara Siler, KQED

New State Budget Leaves Many Questions Unanswered

As California wrestles with the costs of the coronavirus pandemic, leaders in the state legislature have struck a deal on a framework for a new state budget. But this new budget leaves a lot of questions unanswered.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Wildfire Survivors Question PG&E Settlement Vote

PG&E is close to getting out of bankruptcy. A few weeks back, survivors of several fires caused by PG&E equipment voted on a settlement. But a KQED investigation has revealed that many ballots arrived several weeks after PG&E claims they were mailed out. Now, there are calls for an audit of the vote.

Reporter: Lily Jamali, KQED

Protestors Dance In The Streets Defying Oakland Curfew

Thousands of people turned out last night for a rally in downtown Oakland. The event was called in defiance of a curfew imposed after recent police violence protests. Unlike some recent demonstrations this one ended joyfully.

Reporter: Alex Emslie, KQED

Privacy Groups Oppose New Facial Recognition Bill

The ability of artificial intelligence programs to recognize people’s faces has many governments and businesses around the world salivating at its possible applications. In California, a bill introduced in the State Assembly attempts to create ground rules for the development and use of facial recognition. But civil rights and digital privacy groups oppose the bill.

Guest: Hayley Tsukayama, Electronic Frontier Foundation

CA Attorney General To Enforce Data Privacy Law

Companies that gather your information online were hoping the California Attorney General’s office would delay enforcing the state’s landmark consumer privacy law. It appears they might have another thing coming.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED