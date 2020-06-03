Newsom's Proposed Cuts to Child Care Rates Have Advocates Worried

“People that work in this field would potentially lose their livelihoods, lose their jobs," McCarty said. "More importantly, we lose places for people to send their kids so they can get back to work. How can people get back to work if they have no place to send their kids during the day?”

Margot Grant Gould, policy director for the First 5 Association of California, said California had gone through this before during the Great Recession.

"We lost a number of child care providers because they simply weren't able to stay in business for these exact reasons," she said. "And we are concerned about what this will look like coming into our COVID-19 recovery and in the recession that we're currently in at this moment in time."

Grant Gould said Newsom's proposal does continue to support child care in some areas, including stipends for providers and money to help cover COVID-19-related costs. But she said cuts to provider rates would undermine an already very fragile system.

Newsom’s proposal calls for the cuts to be eliminated if the state receives more financial assistance from the federal government. Lawmakers must pass a balanced budget by June 15.