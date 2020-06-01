KQED is a proud member of
Outrage Over Police Violence Erupts Across California
Morning Report

KQED News Staff
Thousands of vehicles lined up at the Port of Oakland before departing to Oakland and Lake Merritt on Sunday May 31, 2020 afternoon to take part in a caravan protesting the killing of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of the police. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Over the weekend, thousands of protesters took to the streets in cities across the state to express anger and pain. The immediate spark was George Floyd’s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police, as well as other acts of violence against people of color by law enforcement. But in many cities—Oakland, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, and even suburban Huntington Beach and Walnut Creek—violence clouded that message of justice.
Guest: Charlotte Smith, Oakland hair salon owner

Mayors Ask for Calm, Impose Curfews

Mayor Eric Garcetti made an appeal to not let violent individuals hijack the protests’ message about racial injustice.

San Diego Demonstrators Focus on La Mesa Police

Protesters converged on the La Mesa Police Department, spurred by not only the death of George Floyd but also a recent incident in which a white La Mesa police officer repeatedly shoved a young black man before arresting him.
Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler, KPBS

