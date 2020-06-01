Photos: Oakland and San Francisco Bike, Drive and Walk in Protest

In response to the death of George Floyd, and the underlying systematic inequality beginning to come to light, protests have erupted across the country.
Demonstrators gather at San Francisco City Hall on Sunday May 31, 2020 to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Several groups marched to the Embarcadero, through Union Square and to the Hall of Justice, eventually converging and returning to City Hall. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Demonstrators kneel at San Francisco City Hall on Sunday May 31, 2020 to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Several groups marched to the Embarcadero, through Union Square and to the Hall of Justice, eventually converging and returning to City Hall. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Demonstrators march toward San Francisco City Hall on Sunday May 31, 2020 to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Several groups marched to the Embarcadero, through Union Square and to the Hall of Justice, eventually converging and returning to City Hall. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Demonstrators march toward San Francisco City Hall on Sunday May 31, 2020 to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Several groups marched to the Embarcadero, through Union Square and to the Hall of Justice, eventually converging and returning to City Hall. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Demonstrators gather at the Embarcadero after a march from San Francisco City Hall on Sunday May 31, 2020 to protest the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Several groups marched to the Embarcadero, through Union Square and to the Hall of Justice, eventually converging and returning to City Hall. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Thousands of vehicles lined up at the Port of Oakland before departing to Oakland and Lake Merritt on Sunday May 31, 2020 afternoon to take part in a caravan protesting the killing of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of the police. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Thousands of vehicles lined up at the Port of Oakland before departing to Oakland and Lake Merritt on Sunday May 31, 2020 afternoon to take part in a caravan protesting the killing of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of the police. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Thousands of vehicles, including bicycles, joined the caravan that lined up at the Port of Oakland before driving to Oakland and circling Lake Merritt on Sunday May 31, 2020 to protest the killing of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of the police. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Darius (left), Noema and their family joined the caravan of vehicles that lined up at the Port of Oakland before driving to Oakland and circling Lake Merritt on Sunday May 31, 2020 to protest the killing of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of the police. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)