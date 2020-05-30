Photos: Oakland Takes to the Streets for George Floyd

In response to the death of George Floyd, a black man, who was killed by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, hundreds of protesters began gathering at 14th Street and Broadway in downtown Oakland at 7 p.m.

Protesters marched from Frank Ogawa/Oscar Grant Plaza outside City Hall north on Broadway to the Oakland Police Department's headquarters on 7th Street.

Eventually numbering in the thousands, demonstrators chanted, "Say his name! George Floyd!" and "Black lives matter!"

