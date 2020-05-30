KQED is a proud member of
Photos: Oakland Takes to the Streets for George Floyd
Beth LaBerge
Demonstrators marched on Broadway in Oakland on May 29, 2020 during a protest over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. (Beth Laberge/KQED)

In response to the death of George Floyd, a black man, who was killed by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes, hundreds of protesters began gathering at 14th Street and Broadway in downtown Oakland at 7 p.m.

Protesters marched from Frank Ogawa/Oscar Grant Plaza outside City Hall north on Broadway to the Oakland Police Department's headquarters on 7th Street.

Eventually numbering in the thousands, demonstrators chanted, "Say his name! George Floyd!" and "Black lives matter!"

For written coverage of Friday night's Oakland protest, click here

Sisters Maleka (right), Dominique and Ajanae Farrell marched on Broadway in Oakland on May 29, 2020 during a protest over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. (Beth Laberge/KQED)
A demonstrator outside Oakland police headquarters on May 29 carries a sign carrying the dying words — "I can't breathe" — spoken by George Floyd, a man killed May 25 by police in Minneapolis. (Beth Laberge/KQED)
Tear gas is fired by the police on Broadway near the Oakland Police Headquarters on May 29, 2020. (Beth Laberge/KQED)
Demonstrators break the windows of a Walgreens in Downtown Oakland on May 29, 2020. (Beth Laberge/KQED)
A projection in Downtown Oakland on May 29, 2020. (Beth Laberge/KQED)
Police clash with protesters in Downtown Oakland on May 29, 2020 during a protest over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. (Beth Laberge/KQED)
A car that was flipped over in Downtown Oakland on May 29, 2020. (Beth Laberge/KQED)
A fire started by protesters in Downtown Oakland on May 29, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
"End racism now!" as seen on a building in Downtown Oakland on May 29, 2020. (Beth Laberge/KQED)

