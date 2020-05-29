The Commander-in-Tweet

Twitter took action after President Trump tweeted "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," saying the tweet violated the company's policy against "glorifying violence."

Trump posted his threatening tweet amid a backdrop of unrest in Minneapolis after a white police officer was captured on video using his knee to pin the neck of George Floyd, a black man, to the ground for at least seven minutes.

After multiple protests that he was unable to breathe, Floyd went limp partway through the video and later died.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who has since been fired, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Protests are continuing across the country, including here in the Bay Area.

While Trump's response to cries of rage is his usual made-for-TV tough-guy bravado, fortunately there are other more positive ways to react to riots and police killings.