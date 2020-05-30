QUIZ: How Well Do You Know the Stories Behind Famous Bay Area Foods?

Here on the Bay Curious podcast, we've delved into the hidden histories of everything from the "San Francisco accent" to those purple grids in the sidewalk ... but somehow, we just keep returning to food.

From sourdough and Rice-A-Roni to It's-It Ice Cream and Irish Coffee, the San Francisco Bay Area is stuffed with famous foodstuffs and culinary claims to fame. But how well do you know this local food history?

Take our quick quiz, based on popular Bay Curious episodes, and test your knowledge below! And if you're impatient to learn more without taking the quiz, read our roundup of the stories behind Bay Area food icons here or give them all a listen!



