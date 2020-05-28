Tom Steyer, chair of Gov. Gavin Newsom's Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery, talks with Scott and Marisa about the work ahead to rebuild California's economy. He also discusses what he learned on the presidential campaign trail and shares the story behind his bulk purchase of tartan ties.
Political Breakdown
Tom Steyer on California's Economic Recovery and What He Learned on the Campaign Trail
28 min
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer had spent more time on the ground in South Carolina than any other candidate did. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
