13 People, One Bathroom: A Mom's Home Isolation Story

OC Sheriff Won't Enforce Mask Order

As much of California reopens, elected officials in Orange County are doing so while disregarding the orders of their own public health department to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Sheriff there says he will NOT enforce a new countywide order requiring people to wear face coverings in public.

Reporter: Benjamin Gottlieb, KCRW

Key Testing Milestone: CVS Pharmacies to Offer Tests to Uninsured

More than a hundred CVS pharmacies in California now offer coronavirus testing even to the uninsured.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED Science

OC Assemblyman Loses Committee Seats After Harassment Investigation

In Sacramento, an embattled Orange County Assemblyman has been stripped of his committee memberships after a sexual harassment investigation.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED Politics

How to Self-Isolate with 12 Other People and One Bathroom: A Mother's Story

Doctors tell patients recovering from COVID-19 at home, to stay in a room by themselves, and avoid sharing a bathroom. But that’s not easy for low-income immigrants doubling or tripling up to afford rent.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED