State of California Says Places of Worship Can Open, but Bay Area Leaders are Taking Cautious Approach

Brown’s message stands in contrast to some California religious leaders, who voiced their opposition to state and local rules that prevent in-person worship services. Last week, more than 1,200 California pastors — primarily from evangelical congregations — signed a declaration saying they would restart worship on May 31 in defiance of existing orders. A church in San Diego is suing Gov. Gavin Newsom for his ban on in-person religious gatherings. The group lost in the lower courts and have asked the Supreme Court to consider the case. Last Friday, President Trump bolstered those clamoring to reopen by calling churches “essential” and telling governors to let them resume services.

But in the Bay Area, leaders seem to be taking a more cautious approach. Pastor Gerald Agee from the Friendship Christian Church in West Oakland said he’s on the same page as those who want to wait. He said the push to reopen as soon as possible seems to be more about politics rather than safety.

“I am offended by that,” said Agee.” I have the responsibility to look out for [the] people that I've been entrusted with and we'll ... yield to caution and we’ll yield to the scientific and medical professionals. And we will yield to the law from the state and local government.”

Agee said board members of his church decided reopening will likely not happen until mid-July.

Available data shows that African-Americans have experienced the highest rates of severe complications and death from the novel coronavirus. On average, the rate of black fatalities from the virus is more than twice that of whites.

Even before the pandemic, black Americans have had higher rates of multiple chronic illnesses, and a lower life expectancy than white Americans, as pointed out by Dr. Sabrina Strings in an op-ed published in the New York Times Monday.

“We have had preexisting conditions from not having access to treatment for diabetes, not having access to nutritious meals because of food deserts — these are the kind of disparities that lead to death before the deadline,” Brown said.

Rabbi Mychal Copeland with San Francisco’s Sha'ar Zahav synagogue is also concerned about the health of congregants. Copeland said her synagogue serves the LGBT community and many congregants are immunocompromised due to HIV or other illnesses — and many are elderly.