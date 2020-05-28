State of California Says Places of Worship Can Open, but Bay Area Leaders are Taking Cautious Approach

“Just because we are religious communities, we aren't immune,” Copeland said. “What a catastrophe it would be if any of our communities experienced an outbreak. In ours, an outbreak would be devastating.”
Copeland said the only path forward is to move toward re-opening slowly.
Places of worship may not have a choice about a more gradual re-opening. The guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health gave individual counties the authority to decide whether religious gatherings in their jurisdictions can resume. Places of worship that get the go-ahead must limit attendance to 25% capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees — whichever is lower — for at least the first 21 days after reopening.
Faith leaders like Bishop Bob Jackson, with the ACTS Full Gospel Church, said leaders like himself will have to examine all of the different rules at the federal, state, county and city levels.
“It's kind of hard to comply with one and not be in trouble with the other one,” he said.
Jackson was among a group of church leaders who were hoping to have in-person services on May 31, which is Pentecost, an important holiday some consider to be the birth of the Christian church. Jackson said the leader of his denomination, the Church of God in Christ, said all churches within the group should remain closed through the end of June. Jackson will abide by that, though he said the timeline may still not be enough.
According to state rules, places of worship must come up with COVID-19 prevention plans, including screening workers and volunteers, and cleaning and disinfecting pews and lobbies. Religious leaders and volunteers are urged to wear gloves and to continue enforcing social distancing.
Hazam Bazian, chair of the nonprofit Northern California Islamic Council, a group representing 92 mosques in 10 Bay Area counties, said members of the organization also want to take a cautious approach toward re-opening their doors for prayers and worshipers. Bazian said his organization’s members are worried about lacking the resources to implement the guidelines.
“Many of the mosques don’t have the supplies that are needed — from masks to disinfectants, to also dealing with the need to sanitize the areas after each of the prayers. Also training of the staff, we don’t have the thermometers,” he said.