The Little Known History of Japanese Internment on Angel Island

After digging through national archives and researching historical accounts, Din compiled a database of these internees. About 700 West Coast Japanese residents, mostly from Hawaii, were briefly interned on Angel Island beginning in February 1942. The island was one of several temporary locations — another Bay Area location includes Sharp Park in Pacifica, Calif. — where internees stayed for a week or so until being relocated to more permanent camps throughout the U.S.

The U.S. government was suspicious of this group of people because of their perceived ties to Japan or Japanese culture. The FBI tracked their movements, collected intel from informants and kept secret dossiers. Some of these individuals were community leaders, Buddhist and Shinto ministers, or members of kendo and other martial arts clubs. Others had contributed to organizations deemed “pro-Japan” by the U.S. government or worked in Japanese consulates.

Or sometimes, Din discovered, it was simply their hobbies: “I found that just the fact that one photographer had photographs of the Golden Gate Bridge, and a dam near Fresno under construction, was enough for them to label him a potential spy.”

In his research findings, Din adds: “I didn't find any concrete examples of any sabotage by any Japanese immigrants or Japanese Americans.”

Diary Entries Lead to Internment on Angel Island

One of these “enemy aliens” was a 46-year-old Japanese immigrant named Kakuro Shigenaga. A father of four young children and a salesman at a general store in Maui, Shigenaga was arrested by the FBI on January 7, 1942.

Kakuro’s grandson, San Rafael resident Mark Shigenaga, discovered that both his grandfather and great uncle had passed through Angel Island while digging into his family history.

A month after Pearl Harbor was attacked, the FBI seized Kakuro’s diary during a sweep when Kakuro happened to be visiting his brother, Shigeo Shigenaga, in Honolulu. The FBI claimed the diary’s entries contained anti-American and pro-Japanese writings. They became the centerpiece of Kakuro’s hearing, in which he was interrogated about his potential allegiance to Japan.

In the transcript of his hearing, Kakuro expressed regret for writing sentiments that were perceived as anti-American. Through a Japanese translator, and without legal counsel, he insisted the writings were just a part of his daily, mindless exercise, and that he was “earnestly desirous of peace” between Japan and the U.S.

In one critical round of questioning, Kakuro said he was not “for Japan,” but he also answered “no” when he was asked if he was against Japan.

“That answer may have gotten him interned. If he had said yes, it would have changed the fate of our whole family,” said Mark. He says his grandfather’s testimony reflects a radically honest assessment of what it meant to be a Japanese immigrant in the U.S. at that time.

“So here he was, this person that was born in Japan, who immigrated to Hawaii. And then having the country of where he was born start a war with his new home,” Mark said. “And I think a lot of Japanese at the time were conflicted that way. It's like, how could the country we were born from, where our ancestors are from, attack us?”

Kakuro was found to be “a subject of the Japanese empire” and “disloyal to the U.S.” He was among the first group of 172 Japanese-Hawaiian immigrants who boarded the USS Ulysses Grant in late February 1942 headed for Angel Island.

Kakuro Shigenaga endured an uncomfortable 10-day sea voyage crammed into compartments below sea-level. Author Patsy Saiki described the trip Kakuro and the other internees took as “days of humiliation and suffering” in a historical account of the journey.

"In all, about eight ships...formed a convoy which zigzagged its way to San Francisco. There were no portholes for they were below sea-level...What made the internees miserable was that they were locked, eight or ten in a room, for three hours at a time. At the end of three hours the door was unlocked and a guard escorted the men to a makeshift oil barrel latrine...It was continued days of humiliation and suffering...Transferred into small tugboats, they sailed … to Angel Island, which housed the Quarantine Station. Some of the men had never seen San Francisco, and this glimpse of the city and its environs reminded them of the misty hills of Japan.

Upon arrival to Angel Island, Kakuro and the other men were photographed, fingerprinted, and examined in the nude for "infectious diseases." Then, they were each given two blankets and were told to go upstairs to rest.

"It was extremely crowded and the odors were pretty strong and just the fact that, you know, 150 to 200 people were in this room designed really to hold about 60 was pretty overwhelming," says Din. The room is 36 feet by 70 feet, and was lined with three tiered bunk beds. Men also slept on the floor.

Most stays on the island were short, as men were quickly moved to inland internment camps.

Kakuro stayed on Angel Island from March 1 to 9, 1942, and for the next three years, he moved to six different camps across the country, including in New Mexico, Louisiana, Wisconsin and Tennessee before being released when the war ended.

Unlike other civilian internees, Kakuro and other “enemy alien” internees were separated from their families for the entire duration of their internment.

A Legacy of Not Belonging

Learning that his grandfather had been interned on Angel Island, just miles from where he lives now, was revelatory for Mark. “I take hikes on Angel Island! I had no idea that he was here, decades before I landed here,” he says.

Kakuro didn’t talk about his internment experience or the circumstances that led to his arrest when Mark was growing up. But discovering the way his grandfather navigated his cultural identity in the face of such high stakes added a new dimension to the man he remembers as a serious, yet gentle grandfather who he’d spend summers with as a child in Maui.

“The realization that my grandfather was on Angel Island sort of opens up this curiosity about what his experience was, not only Angel Island, but every other part of his experience and moving from camp to camp.”

Mark says Kakuro urged his own kids to move off the island of Maui to the mainland to find new opportunities, despite the country’s imperfections.

“I think about how the war experience shaped the way we were brought up,” Mark said. “Basically to be as American as possible, as American and Apple pie as possible.”

Today, anti-Asian verbal and physical attacks are taking place across the country as some people blame Asian Americans for the coronavirus pandemic. I think about how that longing to be perceived as simply American — not as foreigners, “enemy aliens” or pandemic starters — is a core part of the modern-day Asian American experience.

Perhaps the legacy of Angel Island isn’t only the important history it teaches us; it represents the persistent anxiety that many Asian Americans feel about belonging in America, and the high stakes of perpetually being perceived as “other.” It’s a feeling that’s lasted through generations, and it continues to inform how Asian Americans negotiate their identities today.

Additional Resources

For more on Kakuro Shigenaga’s internment history, as well as profiles of other Japanese internees who stayed on Angel Island, check out Grant Din’s research here.

To search through Department of Justice case files of “enemy aliens” during WWII, visit the National Archives website where you can find documents including transcripts, FBI reports and other records.

Think you may have had a family member who was interned on Angel Island during World War II? Check out this database of Angel Island Japanese internees and contact Grant Din: grant@tonaidin.net

