Governor Newsom Says You Can Now Get A Haricut

Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that California counties can now allow barbershops and hair salons to re-open with precautions. It’s the latest example of Newsom turning over the keys to reopening to local officials.

Reporter: Guy Marzaroti, KQED

Nursing Home Patients Often Can't Say Goodbye To Loved Ones

Nearly 8 thousand Californians in skilled nursing facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. So far almost 20 percent of those patients have died. That heightened risk is why the state has locked down nursing homes to most visitors - with a few exceptions.

Reporter: Molly Peterson, KQED

Private Spacecraft Leaves For International Space Station

Wednesday NASA is scheduled to send two astronauts to the International Space Station aboard the first privately built spacecraft. It's the first time astronauts are leaving for space from the U.S. since 2011.

Guest: Danielle Venton, KQED Science