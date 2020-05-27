KQED is a proud member of
Cartooning-in-Place: Bay Area Planes, Trains, Automobiles ... and Boats!
Mark Fiore

When it comes to traffic in the Bay Area, there's usually all sorts — cars and BART trains zipping around the bay, airplanes high in the sky and tanker ships coming in and out of port.

The coronavirus pandemic and shelter-in-place orders have dramatically altered that picture, but as restrictions are eased, streets, skies and bay may soon be not quite so empty.

In this week's episode of Cartooning-in-Place, KQED's Mark Fiore shows you how to draw the many vehicles that are part of life around the bay.

So grab some paper and a pencil (or a marker or a pen), and try your hand at drawing trains, planes, automobiles and even boats!

When he's not showing you how to cartoon, Mark creates daily cartoons for KQED called Drawn to the Bay and a weekly political animation.

Have a request for something you'd like to learn to draw? Send an email to cartoons@kqed.org. And if you want to share a cartoon you've drawn after watching Cartooning-in-Place, send it in! We may feature it in a future episode.