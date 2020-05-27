Cartooning-in-Place: Bay Area Planes, Trains, Automobiles ... and Boats!

When it comes to traffic in the Bay Area, there's usually all sorts — cars and BART trains zipping around the bay, airplanes high in the sky and tanker ships coming in and out of port.

The coronavirus pandemic and shelter-in-place orders have dramatically altered that picture, but as restrictions are eased, streets, skies and bay may soon be not quite so empty.

In this week's episode of Cartooning-in-Place, KQED's Mark Fiore shows you how to draw the many vehicles that are part of life around the bay.

So grab some paper and a pencil (or a marker or a pen), and try your hand at drawing trains, planes, automobiles and even boats!