California Says Churches Can Reopen, But Only After Adhering to Certain Guidlines

Prior to reopening, churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship are also required under the state plan to create COVID-19 prevention plans and establish protocols for screening workers and volunteers. The guidelines detail how to clean and disinfect high-traffic areas such as pews and lobbies, and items such as microphones and stands. Worshippers are strongly urged to continue to practice social distancing by reconfiguring seating and discontinuing large gatherings such as concerts and celebrations.

The guidelines also strongly advise houses of worship to halt any potlucks or other food-related activities and avoid singing or group recitation practices that may increase coronavirus "transmission through exhaled droplets." Additionally, they call for modifying certain rituals to avoid sharing any ceremonial objects or coming into close proximity to other worshipers.

Read the full guidelines here.

As part of the state's shelter-in-place order to stem the spread of the coronavirus, California has until now continued to bar any kind of in-person religious gatherings — a source of growing tension among some religious leaders — even as it has allowed some non-essential businesses to partially reopen .

Last week, more than 1,200 California pastors — primarily from evangelical congregations — said they were planning to resume worship services on May 31, regardless of any restrictive state orders. Their fight has been been bolstered by President Trump, who on Friday called churches "essential" and said governors should allow them to reopen. One church, in San Diego, even sued Gov. Gavin Newsom over the state's ban on church services, but lost an appeal Sunday. The church is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take the case.

California officials say the guidance does not obligate places of worship to resume in-person activities and still strongly recommends remote services, especially for the most vulnerable populations.

Meanwhile, public health officials in two counties said church gatherings on Mother's Day became sources of coronavirus outbreaks, including nine cases connected to a church service in Mendocino County. And in Butte County, two out of 180 people who attended an Oroville church service also tested positive for COVID-19. There has since been a recent spike in cases in the region.

Officials also said Monday that in-store retail shopping can resume, also based on approval by local county officials and adherence to previously released guidelines from the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.