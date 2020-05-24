Tom Hanks and Anthony Fauci Offer 2020 Graduates Advice: 'Make it a Great One' — 'Now is the Time ... to Care Selflessly About One Another'

In separate online graduation addresses this week, Tom Hanks and Dr. Anthony Fauci offered advice to class of 2020 graduates.

A virtual graduation ceremony held Friday afternoon for the class of 2020 at Skyline High School in Oakland featured a video message from Oscar-winning actor and 1974 Titan alumnus Tom Hanks.

The Skyline graduation was the first of the year for Oakland Unified School District, which has been holding classes remotely since mid-March due to the novel coronavirus health emergency.

Hanks, who has spoken in the past at graduation ceremonies at Skyline, opens the video gesturing to the room in his home and facetiously welcoming the class to the school's athletic field where commencement is normally held.

"Somewhere, out of the fate of every high schooler, you guys were picked to graduate this year, in the year 2020, to start this next chapter of your lives in the face and in the midst of so much change," he says in his opening remarks.