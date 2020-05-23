4-Alarm Warehouse Blazes at Pier 45 on Fisherman's Wharf

Note: An earlier version of the headline for this article stated the fire had been contained. 9 a.m. it has not been contained.

Fire crews battling a four-alarm warehouse blaze Saturday morning at Pier 45 saved the SS Jeremiah O'Brien floating museum from the flames, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported in the fire — first reported about 4:15 a.m. The blaze has been contained to one area of the pier, but multiple walls of the warehouse collapsed, San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

Officials said at least 130 firefighters were at the scene working to contain the blaze.