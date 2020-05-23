KQED is a proud member of
4-Alarm Warehouse Blazes at Pier 45 on Fisherman's Wharf
Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez
Plumes rising above Museé Mechanique, a beloved arcade and museum, as a 4-alarm fire burns behind it. (Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez/KQED)

Note: An earlier version of the headline for this article stated the fire had been contained. 9 a.m. it has not been contained. 

Fire crews battling a four-alarm warehouse blaze Saturday morning at Pier 45 saved the SS Jeremiah O'Brien floating museum from the flames, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported in the fire — first reported about 4:15 a.m. The blaze has been contained to one area of the pier, but multiple walls of the warehouse collapsed, San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

Officials said at least 130 firefighters were at the scene working to contain the blaze.

The Museé Mechanique, a museum and arcade located in the front warehouse, appeared undamaged so far, fire officials said.

The warehouse contained equipment and vehicles beloning to local fishermen, Red and White Ferry, and the SS Jeremiah O'Brien staff.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

Bay City News Contributed to this report