Happy (Shelter-in-Place) Memorial Day Weekend

Even though it's Memorial Day weekend, health officials warn that "gatherings outside of your household are a big risk."

With restrictions lifting, it's easy to forget that we're still under shelter-in-place orders in the Bay Area.

Go ahead, though, barbecue in your backyard (but only with members of your household).

Go to the beach, provided you can walk there from home and it's open.

No matter what you do this weekend, keep practicing social distancing so this Memorial Day is a long weekend and not day one of a new COVID-19 incubation period.