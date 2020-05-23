California Sees Record Unemployment — But Bay Area is Spared Worst

The unemployment rate rose to 16.1% in California in April, the highest rate in state history. But the Bay Area has some of the lowest unemployment rates in the state, according to data from the California Employment Development Department.

Marin County currently has the lowest unemployment rate of any county in the state at 11.1% with San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara close behind.

“We probably have more people in the Bay Area who can work from home so they were able to keep their jobs,” Sylvia Allegretto of the Institute for Research on Labor & Employment at the University of California, Berkeley said.





Nevertheless, there are stark differences county-to-county, even within the Bay Area. Napa County currently has the highest unemployment rate in the Bay Area, at 15.9%, just below the state average. Solano and Sonoma Counties are close behind, with about 15% unemployment each.