Carmela Coyle on How California Hospitals are Weathering COVID-19

The legislature delves into Governor Gavin Newsom's budget proposal, and Marisa and Scott talk with KQED's Katie Orr about how lawmakers are pushing to reassert themselves in spending negotiations. Then, Carmela Coyle, President & CEO of the California Hospital Association, joins to discuss the financial hit hospitals are taking during the coronavirus pandemic, the outlook for support in the state budget, how hospitals are preparing for a future surge of patients and how the crisis could change the ways hospitals operate for years to come.